Man in Les Coteaux, Que. dead after large tree branch falls on him

A man in his 60s is dead after a large tree branch fell on him in the Quebec town of Les Coteaux.

Quebec provincial police say that the man was cutting branches on his property on Rue Principale in the Monteregie town west of Montreal when the tree fell on him. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

He was unconscious when first responders arrived. They tried to revive him, but he was declared dead on scene.

Police are investigating but say it appears to be an accident.