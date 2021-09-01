MONTREAL -- One man is in hospital following what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling an attempted murder in Riviere-des-Prairies.

A 911 call was placed shortly after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting the sound of gunshots at 55th Avenue and 3rd Street.

When police arrived, they located an injured man who was later brought to a nearby hospital.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.