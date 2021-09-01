Advertisement
Man in hospital following shooting in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 5:06PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 1, 2021 5:08PM EDT
MONTREAL -- One man is in hospital following what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling an attempted murder in Riviere-des-Prairies.
A 911 call was placed shortly after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting the sound of gunshots at 55th Avenue and 3rd Street.
When police arrived, they located an injured man who was later brought to a nearby hospital.
-- This is a developing story that will be updated.
