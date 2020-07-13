MONTREAL -- A man in his 30s is in hospital after being attacked by three other men in Montreal’s Old Port early Monday morning.

Police from the Service de police de la ville de Montreal (SPVM) said in their latest update that the man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the lower body with a sharp object.

The suspects fled the scene after the event around 12:30 a.m. on de la Commune St. near Place Jacques-Cartier, police said. Officers were searching for them well into the morning on Monday.

Police say they have reason to believe there may have been a theft involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.