MONTREAL -- A man in his 20s is in hospital after he was stabbed during an altercation in an apartment in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police received a 911 call at 1 a.m. Friday about the incident, on Filiatrault Street, near College Street.

“Three suspects aggressed the victim with a sharp object, then they fled the scene,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

‘The victim was transported to hospital to be treated for injuries to the upper body.”

Investigators and the K9 unit were called to determine the circumstances leading up to the altercation.