Man in hospital after shooting in TMR
Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10:54AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 28, 2021 10:56AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 40-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot while walking on Surrey Road in the Town of Mount Royal.
Montreal police (SPVM) says the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The force explains the victim was walking when an individual in a nearby vehicle opened fire in his direction.
The man was hit by at least one projectile and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to hospital, but investigators say he is not cooperating with them.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 28, 2021.
