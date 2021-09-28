MONTREAL -- A 40-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot while walking on Surrey Road in the Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police (SPVM) says the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The force explains the victim was walking when an individual in a nearby vehicle opened fire in his direction.

The man was hit by at least one projectile and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but investigators say he is not cooperating with them.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 28, 2021.