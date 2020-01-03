MONTREAL -- A 21-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal North Thursday night.

Montreal police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. after gunshots were heard on Villeneuve Street, near Langelier Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

“He is in critical condition, but is stable,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim is known to police, but is not cooperating with officers.

Investigators and the K9 unit are onsite and a perimeter has been established.

There have been no arrests.