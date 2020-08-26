MONTREAL -- A man is in intensive care after a drive-by shooting in Saint-Leonard Wednesday evening.

The man was shot at about 6:45 p.m. near the corner of Baunard and de Cannes streets, said Benoît Boisselle, a spokesman for Montreal police.

After getting emergency calls, police arrived on scene to find the victim, who had been shot in the upper body.

Police have looked at preliminary video from security cameras in the area, Boisselle said, and they show a dark car driving by the man and then speeding northwards on Baunard after the shots were fired.

Boisselle said he could only confirm that the man was shot at least once, but he said officers found several bullet casings at the scene.

No one else was injured. Boisselle said the man who was shot was known to police.

The man was conscious when he arrived in hospital and was still in the ICU at 10 p.m.