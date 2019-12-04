MONTREAL -- A 26-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting at a downtown Montreal hotel.

It happened at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a hotel on de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Lambert Closse Street.

“A group of individuals were inside a hotel room when the suspect showed up and entered the room,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron. “He fired at least one gunshot towards the victim.”

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious upper body injuries.

Bergeron says police believe the suspect is between 25 and 30 years old and may have fled on foot.

“We don’t have many other details for his description. We’re not sure about motive,” he said. “Witnesses, the other people in the room, aren’t collaborating with police.”

Investigators are onsite and plan to look at surveillance footage to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.