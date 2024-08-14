MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in hospital after conflict leads to stabbing in Montreal park

    A 33-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing in downtown Montreal.
    A 33-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing at a park in downtown Montreal.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday about the incident on the corner of Berri Street and Viger Avenue.

    "The victim was conscious at the time of the transport to the hospital," said Antony Dorelas, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The suspect and the victim, who know each other, had a conflict for an unknown reason. The suspect then attacked the victim with a sharp object."

    The victim suffered injuries to the upper and lower body.

    His life is not considered to be in danger, and Dorelas says the man is not cooperating with police.

    The suspect fled before officers arrived on the scene.

