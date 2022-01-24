A man is in hospital after being hit by at least one gunshot while getting into a car Sunday night in La Prairie, on the South Shore of Montreal.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in a residential area on Léon-Bloy Street Ouest.

The man was transported to hospital and his life is not considered to be in danger.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says at least one other person was sitting in the car, but they were not injured.

Police say they are still working to determine if the shooter was inside another vehicle or on foot.

No arrests have been made and investigators from the Régie intermunicipale de police Roussillon and the SQ are working together on the case.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2022.