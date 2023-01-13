Man in his 90s found safe and sound
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
'We're still on the bunny slopes': As 2023 kicks off, is Canada's climate change plan aggressive enough?
Last year, we received a dire warning from climate scientists that the world needs to make more decisive changes in order to avoid catastrophic climate change impacts – but as 2023 gets off the ground, is Canada doing everything it can to secure our future?
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
As possible recession looms, advocate warn domestic violence could increase
As a potential recession mixed with the after-effects of the pandemic loom over Canadians, advocates working to end gender-based violence say these economic crises will only exacerbate domestic abuse for vulnerable people, particularly women.
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
Toronto
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire, police say
Niagara police say the lone worker hospitalized after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont., has died.
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
Atlantic
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
Researchers investigating head trauma in the Canadian military want veterans to 'pledge their brain'
Project Enlist Canada, an awareness initiative, is asking veterans to donate their brain tissue after death to help better understand certain degenerative brain diseases in those who served.
Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences
Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years. News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.
London
‘My son should feel safe to go to school’ Parent makes plea to address violence in schools
The Thames Valley District School Board says steps are being taken to address increased levels of school violence linked to the pandemic. One father says the reforms can’t come fast enough.
Fanshawe students get hands-on experience with emergency training exercise
Students at Fanshawe College are getting hands-on experience this week by participating in emergency training exercises.
North Huron recreation users push back against proposed budget cuts
Corey and Glen Pullman have been relying on Wingham’s indoor pool for the past year and half, as Glen recovers from a stroke.
Northern Ontario
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
Historic Manitoulin lodge with a tragic past is up for sale
One of Manitoulin Island's most historic and noteworthy properties is up for sale. The Dodge Lodge, which made international headlines in the 1930s after an heir to the car fortune died in the North Channel, is being sold.
Temiskaming Shores transit riders frustrated with state of shuttle service
Temiskaming Shores residents and transit riders say they are “disgusted” with the city after their transit service was significantly changed.
Calgary
Man rescued from ventilation system in downtown Calgary building
Firefighters conducted an unusual, painstaking rescue at a downtown building Friday night.
Warm weekend prompts warning from Calgary fire officials to stay off waterways
Recent mild weather has led to unsafe conditions and thin ice, according to the Calgary Fire Department. And positive temperatures in the weekend forecast will only add to that.
Calgary's film production ready to jump into high gear with new soundstages
A boom in the film industry has led to an explosion of development in Calgary's film infrastructure and personnel.
Kitchener
Die-hard bikers turn out for snowy Friday the 13th in Dover, but most leave motorcycles at home
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
Hiring of personal staff divides Region of Waterloo councillors
Some Region of Waterloo councillors are questioning Coun. Rob Deutschmann’s decision to hire two people out of pocket to help him with his council duties, citing an issue of inequality among councillors.
Vancouver
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal project
A new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosity
Last week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
Firing of B.C. cop who lied about 2015 crash upheld in Federal Court
A Federal Court judge has upheld the firing of a B.C. RCMP officer who crashed his vehicle then lied about the accident for weeks.
Edmonton
'A bit of a shock': Candy Cane Lane residents receive snow clearing warnings
Candy Cane Lane residents say they have been gifted a lump of coal by the city in the form of a warning to clear the snowpack off their sidewalks.
Theft of truck, catalytic converters eating into Edmonton charity's ability to help
A charity helping Edmontonians in need had one truck vandalized and another stolen on the same night this week.
Cinema in northeast Edmonton closed permanently
Cineplex Cinemas Movies 12 in Clareview closed last weekend. Movies 12, located at 50 Street and 130 Avenue, was known for cheaper movies.
Windsor
Windsor man fined $440 for parking in accessible spot while renewing parking permit
A Windsor man has been ticketed more than $400 for not having his accessible parking permit on display inside his vehicle — but the 68-year-old says he was asked to take his permit out of his car for renewal purposes and is now disputing the fine.
Windsor council asked to support Capital Power gas plant expansion, despite resident opposition
A power generator in Windsor is looking for a green light from the city to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to double its power generating capacity, but it’s coming against some opposition from residents.
Latest census shows growth for Windsor-Essex
According to the latest census, Windsor-Essex welcomed close to 10,000 new residents between 2021 and 2022.
Regina
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
Provincial government strikes severance deal with SLGA liquor store employees
The provincial government has struck a severance deal with hundreds of SLGA liquor store employees who are losing their jobs.
Looking back at the history of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School
As Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world begin to process the recent findings at the old grounds of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School site, its history remains as the longest-running Residential School in existence.
Ottawa
Cold, sunny stretch begins after snowstorm
A stretch of cold, but sunny weather begins today in Ottawa.
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting on Highway 417
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Highway 417 to contact them.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa store hosting early sale of Nike's Montreal bagel shoe this weekend
NRML in Ottawa will host a pre-sale for Nike's new "Montreal Bagel" shoe on Sunday, two days before the special shoe is released to the public.
Saskatoon
RCMP investigate homicide in northern Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating following a man’s death in Pelican Narrows.
'Best day of my life': Saskatoon boy to receive $1M eye therapy that could help save sight
For the past year, a Saskatoon mother has been advocating for her 7-year-old son to receive treatment that will help him be able to see better.
Province, FSIN remains at odds on Sask. First Act
As the province continues to publicize the Saskatchewan First Act as an important mechanism to protect the province's economy, First Nations leaders in opposition to it are becoming protective themselves.