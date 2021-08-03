MONTREAL -- A man in his 70s is dead following an ATV accident in the Estrie region on Tuesday.

The accident occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on 4th Ave. in St-Armand.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the man lost control of his vehicle and fell while carrying out work on his land.

The victim was found unconscious on the side of the road.

The SQ said an investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of the crash.

