BECANCOUR, QUE. -- A head-on collision between a tanker truck and a small car killed one person Sunday in Becancour, in the middle of Quebec.

The accident occurred on Highway 55, around 8:15 a.m., near the exit leading to Forest Rd.

For an undetermined reason, the driver of the northbound vehicle made a sudden movement that caused him to come face to face with the oncoming heavy truck.

"The driver was in very critical condition when he was transported to the Trois-Rivieres Hospital, where unfortunately he was pronounced dead," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Ann Bilodeau.

The victim is a man in his sixties, whose identity was not immediately disclosed.

"As for the truck driver, whose tanker overturned on its side, he had no apparent injuries or loss of cargo in terms of what he was carrying," said Bilodeau.

All indications are that the tanker was carrying rock dust, a construction material, according to preliminary information.

Highway 55 was closed in Becancour between Thibodeau St. and Forest Rd. to allow an SQ collision investigation specialist to do his work.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021.