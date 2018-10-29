

CTV Montreal





A man in his 50s is in hospital after he was shot in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Monday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the man was found on Pierre-Tétreault St. near Hochelaga St. at 8 p.m.

He was shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was conscious when he was rushed to hospital, but Bergeron said the next few hours would be crucial to his recovery.

There are no suspects in the shooting so far and no information regarding a possible suspect.

Police are investigating.