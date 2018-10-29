Featured Video
Man in his 50s shot in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 9:25PM EDT
A man in his 50s is in hospital after he was shot in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Monday evening.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the man was found on Pierre-Tétreault St. near Hochelaga St. at 8 p.m.
He was shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was conscious when he was rushed to hospital, but Bergeron said the next few hours would be crucial to his recovery.
There are no suspects in the shooting so far and no information regarding a possible suspect.
Police are investigating.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal's Jewish community shows strength, solidarity despite rise in anti-Semitic incidents
- Quebec's Muslim community: 'Madness of men once again struck our Jewish neighbours'
- SQ officer found guilty of fraud for running travel business while on sick leave
- Anti-depressant use has tripled among teens in a decade
- Man in his 50s shot in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve