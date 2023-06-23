Man in his 50s dies in Shawinigan, Que. factory
A man in his fifties died Thursday at a factory in Shawinigan, Mauricie, provincial police (SQ) reported Friday. They say the possibility of a work-related accident has not yet been ruled out.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Thursday, where the employee was found unconscious with head injuries. The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"The scene has been examined. The coroner and CNESST have also been notified. An autopsy will be performed on the man," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.
No suspicious or criminal elements are present at this time, she added.
The case is being handled by the coroner and the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2023.
