Man in his 30s killed on Brossard road

A man in his 30s died early Sunday morning following a road incident on Champagnier Street in Brossard.

Longueuil police (SPAL) were called to the scene shortly before 7 a.m.

When first responders arrived, the man was unconscious and seriously injured. The motorist was treated by police and paramedics but was pronounced dead within minutes.

The vehicle's passenger, a woman in her twenties, suffered nervous shock and required medical attention.

According to SPAL officer François Boucher, Champagnier Street was closed to traffic in the morning to allow reconstruction experts and the forensic identification team to investigate.

According to the initial findings of the police, no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

The SPAL said a coroner's inquest will take place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 19, 2023.