Advertisement
Man in his 20s shot near Saint-Michel borough; police investigating
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 5:57PM EDT
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share:
MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot Thursday afternoon near Montreal's Saint-Michel borough.
Police recieved a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. for a report of gunshots near the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and 54th Street.
A man suffering from gunshot wounds was sent to hospital. Police did not have a description of any suspects.
Police say people can expect road closures in the area as they continue to investigate.