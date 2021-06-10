MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot Thursday afternoon near Montreal's Saint-Michel borough.

Police recieved a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. for a report of gunshots near the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and 54th Street.

A man suffering from gunshot wounds was sent to hospital. Police did not have a description of any suspects.

Police say people can expect road closures in the area as they continue to investigate.