MONTREAL -- A 22-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run in downtown Montreal on Saturday.

According to police, a car drove through a portion of Ste-Catherine St. near Crescent that was closed to car traffic but open to pedestrians. Two women were struck and the driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene.

Witnesses said the black Jeep was going more than 60 kilometres an hour when it crashed into a restaurant terrace.

Police said the women, both in their 20s, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police said they were meeting with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage but no arrests have been made.