MONTREAL -- A man is in hospital in critical condition after being found in a residence that caught fire Tuesday night in Montreal.

Montreal firefighters have handed the investigation over to the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM)’s arson squad.

The fire broke out around 9:55 p.m. in a building on Saint-Urbain St. near the Marie-Anne West St. intersection in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Upon their arrival, first responders noticed the 29-year-old man was unconscious. They performed CPR on him before taking him to hospital.

Man is taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation following a multi-unit residential building fire on Saint-Urbain St. near Marie-Anne St. Police are investigating the cause of the fire @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/KOf879KGJe — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) August 19, 2020

Police investigators will attempt to establish the cause of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.