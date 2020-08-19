Advertisement
Man in critical condition following residential fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal
Montreal police are investigating a fire that broke out in a Plateau-Mont-Royal residential building Tuesday night, leaving a 29-year-old man in critical condition / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal
MONTREAL -- A man is in hospital in critical condition after being found in a residence that caught fire Tuesday night in Montreal.
Montreal firefighters have handed the investigation over to the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM)’s arson squad.
The fire broke out around 9:55 p.m. in a building on Saint-Urbain St. near the Marie-Anne West St. intersection in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Upon their arrival, first responders noticed the 29-year-old man was unconscious. They performed CPR on him before taking him to hospital.
Police investigators will attempt to establish the cause of the fire.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2020.