Man in critical condition following attempted murder in Chomedey
Laval police are investigating an attempted murder in Chomedey.
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 2:42PM EST
A 35-year-old man was shot at least once this about 4 a.m. Monday in a parking lot near 2555 Havre-des-Iles Ave.
The man was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for the bullet wound.
He’s in critical but stable condition.
Police say the man is known to them and suspect the shooting was drug related.
