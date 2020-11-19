MONTREAL -- An man in his 50s was shot in a hail of bullets Thursday morning in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported the shooting shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday on a residential street in the Villeray neighbourhood in north Montreal. The man was seriously injured by at least one gunshot to his upper body.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and police say he may not survive.

Witnesses told police officers that a man approached a grey vehicle parked on Fabre St. and opened fire. Bullet holes are clearly visible on the window of the vehicle's left door.

The gunman was then seen fleeing on foot.

The SPVM doesn't yet know if the victim is known to the police. The motive for the armed assault has not yet been determined.

A security perimeter was erected near the targeted vehicle. Fabre St. is closed between Villeray St. and Tillemont St., while Villeray St. is closed to traffic between Garnier and Marquette streets.

Police officers are questioning people in the neighbourhood while dogs from the SPVM canine squad will comb the area along with forensic identification technicians.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2020.