A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the downtown Montreal Ville-Marie borough.

It happened at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about gunshots heard on des Érables Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street East.

The victim, who is known to police, was found unconscious on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

A security perimeter has been set up and police are onsite speaking to witnesses.

The canine unit has also been called in to help determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made.