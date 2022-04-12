Man in critical condition after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash

Montreal police (SPVM) say a man is in critical condition after being shot near a car wash business in the city's Saint-Leonard borough Tuesday morning.

Police officers received several 911 calls at 10:30 a.m. about an incident near the intersection of Métropolitain and Lacordaire boulevards.

Manuel Couture, a police spokesperson, says a suspect approached the victim and shot him at least once in the upper body near the building before fleeing the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to hospital in critical condition and police say they fear for his life.

Shortly after the incident at the Lave Auto Express-Eau car wash, officers say they found what they believe could be the suspect's vehicle torched at a nearby location.

Meanwhile, officers have set up a perimeter outside the crime scene as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story that will be updated.