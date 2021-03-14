MONTREAL -- A driver is fighting for his life in hospital after driving off the road overnight from Saturday to Sunday in Repentigny, in the Lanaudiere region, about 30 minutes northeast of Montreal.

Another motorist was travelling on Highway 40 East called the police at around 3:30 a.m. to advise them of the erratic driving behaviour of the car he was following while maintaining a certain distance.

He also witnessed the car drive off the road during his 911 call.

"The vehicle concerned exited the road, then hit the guardrail and wound up in the ditch," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis.

"On the arrival of the emergency teams, resuscitation maneuvers were carried out on the driver."

The man in question was transported to a hospital in "extremely critical condition."

SQ investigators were dispatched to Highway 40 east at kilometre 98 to analyze the scene of the accident and try to determine the exact causes and circumstances.

A lane of Highway 40 east was cut off from traffic to allow rescuers and police officers to do their work safely in the very busy area just off the island of Montreal.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.