A man is in critical condition following a collision Saturday morning in Les Cèdres, Montérégie, off the western tip of the Island of Montreal.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said a collision occurred on Route 338 at the intersection of Saint-Dominique Rd. at approximately 11 a.m.

The pickup truck driver, who was alone and driving on Saint-Dominique, entered the intersection and collided with a sport utility vehicle, which was driving straight on the 338.

The woman and teenager in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

A collision investigator will attempt to analyze the scene and understand why the driver of the pickup truck did not yield to the SUV travelling on 338.

Highway 338, also known as Canal Rd., was Saturday afternoon due to the crash.