Man in critical condition after crash in St. Remi
A man is in hospital in critical condition after driving off the road Sunday in Saint-Remi, Montérégie.
Authorities fear for his life.
A passerby driving on Notre-Dame Road noticed a vehicle in a ditch and called for help around 11:45 a.m.
"When first responders arrived, an unconscious man was located in the creek near the vehicle," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Catherine Bernard.
While the investigation continues into the causes and circumstances of the event, Route 209 is closed to traffic in the section where the vehicle was found.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 15, 2023.
