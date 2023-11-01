Man in critical condition after commercial building fire in the Village; police investigating

Three people were injured after a serious fire at a commercial building in the Village, officials said Wednesday evening.

Of the three injured people, two are men in their 40s who were sent to hospital, including one man who was critically injured.

Caroline Chevrefils, a Montreal police spokesperson, told CTV News that since one man suffered life-threatening injuries in the fire, the arson unit has opened an investigation.

The fire started on the main floor of the building shortly after 6:30 p.m. when several 911 calls reported a fire on Ste-Catherine Street between Wolfe and Montcalm streets, not far from the Beaudry Metro station.

Chevrefils said firefighters found the critically injured man lying on the ground suffering from smoke inhalation.

Robert Rousseau, section chief for the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM), said around 90 firefighters were called in to tackle the fire, which quickly escalated to a three-alarm blaze.

The fire department reported at 8:30 p.m. that the blaze had been extinguished.

Rousseau said the fire caused approximately $250,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.