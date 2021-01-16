MONTREAL -- A man is in the hosptital in critical condition in the municipality of Hebertville, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, after being trapped under a tree he had cut down.

The accident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to information from the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

Firefighters pulled the man, who was alone at the time of the incident, out from under the tree before he was to a hospital.

It was not a workplace accident.

An investigation was initiated and forensic identification services were deployed to the scene.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2021.