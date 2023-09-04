Man in critical condition after being stabbed downtown Montreal

A man was lying in critical condition in a Montreal hospital late Monday morning after being found injured earlier at a busy downtown intersection.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the man, whose age had not yet been specified, was unconscious when he was taken to hospital.

He was found injured at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Maisonneuve Boulevard West and Jeanne-Mance Street, near the Place des Arts and the Place des Festivals.

He appeared to have sustained injuries to his upper body caused by a sharp object.

A security perimeter was set up at the intersection to allow SPVM investigators to gather information that could help in their investigation.

At the end of the morning, no arrests had been announced by the police, who added that all possible explanations for this case were still being examined.