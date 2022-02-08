A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot in Brossard on Tuesday afternoon.

Longueuil police said the victim was shot at least once while in a car in a parking lot of a small shopping mall on Rome Blvd. near Marie-Victorin Blvd.

The shooting took place just before 4 pm. near a Tim Horton’s store in the mall, police said.



The victim was hit by “at least one bullet" while in a car, according to police. Police did not release the person's age.

Police are asking anyone with information about the event to call 911 or call the police information line anonymously at 450-846-8500.

This is a developing story that will be updated.