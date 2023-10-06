Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Montreal
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
The collision occurred at 1.50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of de l'Acadie Boulevard and Sauvé Street.
"When officers arrived on the scene, they quickly began CPR," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM). "The victim was transported to hospital in a critical state, and we fear for his life."
She adds the driver of the vehicle, also a man in his 30s, was treated for shock.
A security perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators and collision technicians to analyze the scene.
Sauvé Street remains closed between Birnam and de Port-Royal streets, while de l'Acadie Boulevard is closed between de Port-Royal and Arthur-Lismer streets.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians that vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have lead them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Canadians likely to spend more on Thanksgiving dinner this year
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine kills a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother
A Russian missile attack killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother Friday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said, a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting women's oppression
Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi, who has campaigned for women's rights, democracy and against the death penalty in Iran for years, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Movie reviews: The hellishly dull experience of watching 'The Exorcist: Believer'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Exorcist: Believer,' 'The Royal Hotel,' 'Fair Play' and 'Relax, I'm From the Future.'
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Toronto
-
Fake mobility scooter online advertisement tricks Ontario senior
An Ontario senior said he lost money after attempting to buy a mobility scooter that appeared to be heavily discounted in an online advertisement.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Etobicoke
A pedestrian has been pronounced deceased following a collision in Etobicoke early on Friday morning.
-
Here's how much a Thanksgiving turkey costs at 8 Toronto grocery stores
Turkey season has consumers searching for ways to save ahead of Thanksgiving weekend with a crucial question lingering – where can I buy the cheapest turkey?
Atlantic
-
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
-
Police watchdog investigating shooting of suspect in Saint John, NB
New Brunswick's police watchdog has been called in following an officer-involved shooting in Saint John.
-
Arrangements made to bring injured 80-year-old Halifax woman back from the Philippines
Arrangements have been made to bring an 80-year-old woman who had health complications in the Philippines back to Canada after she had the "trip of a lifetime."
London
-
Late-night crash sends two people to hospital
It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road. According to London fire, one person was extricated from each vehicle.
-
Veltman murder trial: Jury off until after Thanksgiving long weekend
The Crown officially rested its case on Thursday after presenting the last of its evidence in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial, with the jury now off until Oct. 10. Here’s what you missed.
-
MLHU predicts respiratory illness will continue to rise
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) predicts that this respiratory season will be worse than past seasons even before the pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
-
Northern Ont. sex offender faces almost two dozen new assault and other charges
A convicted sex offender is facing 22 new charges after he was arrested for violating parole conditions in Elliot Lake last month.
-
Sault Public Library to review policies as safety issues emerge following recent incident
A recent security situation at the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library's downtown branch prompted an investigation by Ontario's Ministry of Labour.
Calgary
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' police operation connected to suspected abduction in Calgary
A man is in custody following a “high-risk” police operation on Highway 2 connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary.
-
'Complete shock': Lethbridge high school shaken following sexual assault allegations
Students at Chinook High School in Lethbridge said there was a sombre, uneasy feeling the day after police searched a football locker room for forensic evidence in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
-
Where's Waverly? More charges laid in swarming, theft of golden retriever puppy
Calgary police have charged a second person in connection with a swarming and theft of a golden retriever puppy. However, the search for 17-week-old Waverly continues.
Kitchener
-
Homeowner describes alleged assault at knifepoint in his Cambridge home
A violent break-in and arrest has left some in a Cambridge neighbourhood on edge.
-
Punkeydoodles Corners safety concerns discussed at public meeting
A public meeting was held to discuss safety concerns at what’s known as a treacherous rural area.
-
Average home sale price in Waterloo Region sinks for third straight month
The average home sale price in Waterloo Region decreased for the third consecutive month in September. Including all property types, it now sits at $757,753.
Vancouver
-
Patients turned away by 'closed' sign at B.C. hospital's emergency room
Officials are investigating after patients were turned away from a hospital emergency room in Williams Lake, B.C., this week by a “closed” sign posted on the door.
-
Leaked letter accuses Surrey mayor of delaying city's policing transition
Surrey’s mayor has been accused of stalling the city’s transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, as ordered by the B.C. government over the summer.
-
Bankruptcy lawyer says cleaners and customers will have trouble getting money from Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi
Nakul Saggar is an international student from India who lives with seven roommates. In order to pay the bills while going to school, he picked up a job with Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi.
Edmonton
-
'High risk police operation' underway near Brightview: RCMP
RCMP are asking the public to avoid Highway 2 at Township Road 470, due to a "high risk police operation."
-
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
-
New tennis 'bubble' offers year-round courts in Edmonton
The Saville Tennis Centre houses six new tennis courts in an air-supported bubble near the Saville Community Sports Centre.
Windsor
-
Showers expected through long weekend
Showers will move through the region over the next couple of days as temperatures begin to drop to more seasonal levels.
-
Veltman murder trial: Jury off until after Thanksgiving long weekend
The Crown officially rested its case on Thursday after presenting the last of its evidence in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial, with the jury now off until Oct. 10. Here’s what you missed.
-
'It’s truly something special': Celebrating 30 years of Border City Wrestling in Windsor
Windsor’s longest running wrestling promotion is ready to celebrate three decades of Border City Wrestling (BCW) action this weekend.
Regina
-
'This is our home': Residents and staff protest closure of Regina Lutheran Home
There are more calls on the provincial government to take over operation of a Regina nursing home. The Regina Lutheran Home will close next spring, forcing 62 residents to move.
-
Teens charged after alleged bear spray, weapon assault at Regina high school
Three teenagers are facing weapons-related charges after students were bear sprayed and one was allegedly assaulted with a weapon at Regina's Thom Collegiate Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sask. man in court battle with crypto exchange lost over $240K to fraud
A Sask. man who lost $240,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud is unlikely to get his money back anytime soon, a judge ruled.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's a look at the cost to buy a Thanksgiving turkey in Ottawa
Thanksgiving is only days away, a time for family and friends to come together, which usually includes a feast. However, when we're talking about turkey, the price is flying high, and so are most of the Thanksgiving meal fixings.
-
new this morning
new this morning Rainy long weekend in store
The October heatwave is over and rain is set to move into the region Friday making for a very wet Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 6-9
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
-
Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report
According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.
-
Sask. plans to recruit physician assistants
The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to hire a dozen physician assistants (PAs) during a fall recruitment push.