Man in critical condition after attempted murder in Saint-Michel: police

One man has been arrested and another is in critical condition after what Montreal police described as an attempted murder in Saint-Michel early Tuesday night.

Police said they received a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. reporting a possible stabbing near the intersection of Villeray Street and Pie-IX Boulevard in Saint-Michel.

Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man with wounds to his upper body possibly from "a sharp object," a police spokesperson said. Police said it's possible the conflict involving one or more suspects started in an apartment on Villeray near 22nd Avenue.

Montreal police respond to a report of a stabbing on Villeray Street on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

A 42-year-old man was arrested near the scene of the incident and will be questioned by investigators, according to police.

A perimeter was set up Tuesday evening as police continued their investigation.