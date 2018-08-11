

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have erected a perimeter in the area around Wilson Avenue and Sherbrooke St. in NDG, where a man in his twenties was stabbed around 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, an altercation broke out between two men, one of whom brandished a knife.

The victim was stabbed numerous times in the upper body, and was transported to hospital.

He is currently undergoing surgery, said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, and his injuries are critical.

The suspect, along with a female companion also in her twenties, fled the scene after the stabbing.

They have not been located, and police are interviewing witnesses to establish a better physical description of the pair.