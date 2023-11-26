MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in 60s struck and killed by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a driver allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car struck and killed a man in his 60s in Longueuil, Que.

    The agency, known as the Bureau des enquetes independantes, says police in the Montreal suburb received a call about a stolen car shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

    It issued a news release saying officers in a patrol car found the stolen vehicle about half an hour later and began following in order to intercept it.

    But the officers quickly lost sight of the vehicle, which struck the pedestrian about five minutes after police began following it.

    The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

    One of the occupants of the vehicle was also injured and is now in hospital in stable condition.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 26, 2023.

