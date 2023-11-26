MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in 60s in critical condition after being struck by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    A man in his 60s is fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle that had just been stolen on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

    The pedestrian was hit on Taschereau Boulevard, near Saint-Charles Street.

    Few details were immediately available, including whether there was a police pursuit prior to the collision.

    However, Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Mélanie Mercille confirmed on Saturday evening that the motorist involved was at the wheel of a vehicle that had been stolen earlier.

    The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

    Shortly after 12:30 a.m., the provincial police watchdog (BEI) announced in a tweet on X that it had launched an independent investigation into the collision without providing any further details.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2023.

