Man in 60s in critical condition after being struck by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating

A man in his 60s is fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle that had just been stolen on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

The pedestrian was hit on Taschereau Boulevard, near Saint-Charles Street.

Few details were immediately available, including whether there was a police pursuit prior to the collision.

However, Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Mélanie Mercille confirmed on Saturday evening that the motorist involved was at the wheel of a vehicle that had been stolen earlier.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., the provincial police watchdog (BEI) announced in a tweet on X that it had launched an independent investigation into the collision without providing any further details.

Le BEI déclenche une enquête indépendante Longueuil le 25 novembre 2023. Plus de détails à venir. — BEI Québec (@BEIQc) November 26, 2023