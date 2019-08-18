Featured Video
Man hospitalized in St-Hubert armed assault
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 12:11PM EDT
A man in his mid-thirties was hospitalized with injuries to his upper body following an armed assault in St-Hubert on Sunday morning.
Police said they received a call at 2:50 a.m. alerting them to a badly wounded man calling for help on Bishop St.
Police said he was attacked by two masked individuals. Their identities and relationship to the victim are not yet known.
