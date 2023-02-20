Man hospitalized after stabbing in The Village: Montreal police

A 41-year-old man was sent to hospital after he was stabbed Monday night in The Village neighbourhood, Montreal police say.

Police received a 911 call at 8:40 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Atateken streets.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was injured by a "sharp object," a police spokesperson said. He was conscious when he was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect fled the scene and headed south on Atateken Street, according to police.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.