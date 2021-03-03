Advertisement
Man hospitalized after small plane crashes near lake in Laurentians
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 1:03PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 3, 2021 1:04PM EST
A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A man was rushed to hospital after a small plane crashed near Lac Barron near the township of Gore Wednesday morning.
The Sûreté du Québec said in a news release the crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Emergency crews rescued an unconscious man from the aircraft and sent him to hospital. No further details were released about the man's condition.
Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.