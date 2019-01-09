

CTV Montreal





A man was injured in a fire at a senior's residence that broke out late Tuesday night in Mirabel.

According to police, the man in question remains in critical condition.

The fire started on the third floor of the Faubourg du Domaine located in the Saint-Janvier sector of Mirabel.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

The building was evacuated in its entirety, and all residents have been taken into the care of the Red Cross.

It is still unclear when they will be able to return home.