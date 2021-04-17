MONTREAL -- Montreal police are searching for two men, likely in their 20s, following an assault in a downtown grocery store on Saturday.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was in the store on Canadiens-de-Montreal Ave. near de la Montagne when there was an altercation between him and the two suspects.

The victim sustained injuries to his upper body, likely from a sharp object.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, but is under observation. He has not cooperated with police and the motive for the assault is not known.