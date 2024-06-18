Man hits 2 people in east end Montreal, gets $506 fine

A 22-year-old man was issued a $506 ticket after a collision with two pedestrians in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood on June 2.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 3:30 p.m. about the incident on Gouin Boulevard.

According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the man was driving north on 41e Avenue.

He turned right onto Gouin Boulevard, heading east, when he lost control of his car.

"He wanted to press on the brake pedal, but he went on the gas pedal and from there, lost control of his vehicle and struck two pedestrians," said Brabant. "After that, he struck two other vehicles that were parked on a private property."

The victims, aged 15 and 16, were transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They were released later on the same day.

Officers issued the driver, who was not injured, a $506 ticket for not having a valid licence.

He is not facing any criminal charges.