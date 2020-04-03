LAVAL -- Laval police are searching for a man who went missing while walking his dog on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man was reported missing at around 3:50 p.m. The 30-year-old was walking his dog near the shore on Ile Paton, near Laval Island.

Witnesses told police the dog went into the water and the owner went in after them. The dog emerged from the water but the owner did not.

Police, firefighters and the Coast Guard began a search.