A 50-year-old man has died after he was found with gunshot wounds in Montreal's Lachine borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 8 p.m. Sunday about a person lying on the floor of an apartment on Saint-Joseph Boulevard, near Sainte-Marie Street.

First-responders tried to save the man's life, according to Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A perimeter was established in the area to allow investigators to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The force is treating the man's death as the 33rd homicide on its territory this year.