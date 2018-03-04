Man found unconscious in condo complex pool
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 8:15AM EST
A man in his 30s was found unconscious in the pool of a Papineau Ave. condominium complex early on Sunday morning.
A security guard discovered the man at the bottom of the pool, located on the building’s twenty-seventh floor, at 5:20 a.m.
Resuscitation maneuvers were performed on the victim who was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The building is located near Lafontaine Park.
Police said they believe the incident was the result of an accident.
