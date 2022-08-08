Man found dead in trash during Montreal east-end garbage collection

Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a man discovered in a trash bin in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Sources say a garbage collector phoned 911 at around 8:50 a.m. after discovering the body during a pickup at Adam St. and Letourneux.

The body, which had been placed into the trash, was moved into the back of the garbage truck, where it was discovered.

When police arrived, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have set up a perimeter to allow investigators to survey the scene.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

-- More details to come. Published with files from CTV's Iman Kassam.