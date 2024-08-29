MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man found dead in Saint-Michel after possible fight

    An investigation is underway after the body of a man in his 50s was found in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) An investigation is underway after the body of a man in his 50s was found in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    An investigation is underway after the body of a man in his 50s was found in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough late Wednesday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 8:20 p.m. about the incident on 10th Avenue near Louvain Street.

    Officers say they have reason to believe the man was killed during a fight.

    His death was declared onsite.

    "One arrest was made during the night," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The investigators from the major crimes units are now in charge of the investigation."

    A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the scene.

    The death is the 23rd homicide on the Montreal police territory.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News