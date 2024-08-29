Man found dead in Saint-Michel after possible fight

An investigation is underway after the body of a man in his 50s was found in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough late Wednesday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 8:20 p.m. about the incident on 10th Avenue near Louvain Street.

Officers say they have reason to believe the man was killed during a fight.

His death was declared onsite.

"One arrest was made during the night," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The investigators from the major crimes units are now in charge of the investigation."

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the scene.

The death is the 23rd homicide on the Montreal police territory.