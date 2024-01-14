MONTREAL
    • Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police

    Montreal police (SPVM) are on the scene where a lifeless body was found. (Scott Prouse/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are on the scene where a lifeless body was found. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
    The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.

    Around 7:50 a.m., officers discovered the 30-year-old man parked in an alley near Logan and Dufresne Streets in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.

    At the time, Montreal police (SPVM) said there were marks of violence on his body.

    Sunday morning, an SPVM spokesperson clarified that he had been shot at least once.

    The victim had a criminal record, according to police.

    The SPVM major crimes unit is investigating.  

