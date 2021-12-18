MONTREAL -- One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Boileau, Outaouais, halfway between Montreal and Gatineau.

Emergency services were alerted to a burning house on Marcil Rd. by a 911 call around 1 a.m. Saturday.

"When the fire was brought under control, a person was found unconscious by the fire department inside the residence," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

His death was later confirmed. The residence is a total loss.

Everything indicates at this time that the victim was alone inside the residence.

Since there is a death and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the firefighters have transferred the investigation to the police.

The investigation was entrusted to the SQ's Major Crime Investigation Division.

On Saturday, they were accompanied on the scene by a fire scene technician to try to understand the circumstances of the fire and its exact cause.