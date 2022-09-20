Longueuil police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself, masturbated in public park

Police on Montreal's South Shore are looking for a suspect alleged to have committed multiple lewd acts and exposed himself in a public park. SOURCE: SPAL Police on Montreal's South Shore are looking for a suspect alleged to have committed multiple lewd acts and exposed himself in a public park. SOURCE: SPAL

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon