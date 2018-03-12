

CTV Montreal





A man wielding a shotgun fired his weapon inside a store on Peel St. near Les Cours Mont Royal on Monday morning.

According to Caroline Chevrefils, spokesperson for the Montreal Police, the incident occurred just before noon.

A masked man wearing a construction bib entered the store, and fired a shot at an employee.

A 62-year-old man was hit in the lower body, but not critically injured.

The perpetrator dropped the gun and fled the scene on foot.

Peel street was completely closed to traffic between St. Catherine and de Maisonneuve while the police investigated. It has since re-opened to traffic.

No arrests have been made.